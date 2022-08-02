Bhubaneswar
BMC COVID Update
BreakingBhubaneswarTwin city

Bhubaneswar: 102 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected; 155 More Recover

By Pragativadi News Service
68

Bhubaneswar: As many as 102 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, the 102 COVID-19 positive patients are Local Contact Cases. Besides, 155 more persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 1,63,341 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,158 are active cases while 1,60,968 persons have recovered and 1194 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

Here’s the BMC tweet:-

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Pragativadi News Service 7085 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking