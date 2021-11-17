Bhubaneswar: 100 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 108 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 100 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 100 COVID-19 positive cases, 28 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 72 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 108 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 120,176 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,544 are active cases while 117,539 persons have recovered and 1072 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.