Bhubaneswar: 10 New Positive Cases Of COVID-19 Detected, 7 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 10 new COVID-19 positive cases, four are Quarantine Cases and six Local Contact Cases. Besides, seven persons have also recovered from Coronavirus.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 5th March (till 9am). pic.twitter.com/YnfNF50mh2 — BMC (@bmcbbsr) March 5, 2021

With this, total COVID-19 positive cases in Bhubaneswar reached 321,027 with 82 active cases and recoveries at 31,675. This apart, 249 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.