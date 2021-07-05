Bhoot Police
Bhoot Police: First Look Of Saif Ali Khan Unveiled

Mumbai: The first look of Saif Ali Khan’s character from his upcoming film Bhoot Police was unveiled today. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also took to Twitter and shared the new poster of the actor.

Bhoot Police, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, and Arjun Kapoor is slated for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar.

