Jaipur: The much-anticipated trailer for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to be unveiled at the iconic Raj Mandir Cinema aka ‘Cinema Ka Mandir’ in Jaipur, promising an unforgettable fan fest. The event will feature the film’s star cast including Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan who will grace their presence at the event.

Raj Mandir, known for its stunning architecture and rich cinematic history, is the perfect backdrop for this grand occasion. The launch is not just about the trailer; it’s a celebration of the film’s legacy and the love fans have for the franchise. The team behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 aims to create an electrifying atmosphere.

The teaser of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has already built excitement among the fans and has been receiving thunderous responses on social media ever since it was released. The third instalment promises to blend horror, comedy, and suspense, a formula that has excited audiences in the past. Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will see Vidya Balan reprise her role as ‘Munjulika’ while Kartik Aaryan as ‘Rooh Baba’. The film is scheduled to release in theatres during Diwali, November 1, 2024.

