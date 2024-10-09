Mumbai: The trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is finally here! The film marks the return of Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film features both Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit as Manjulika.

The three-minute, fifty-second trailer for the film begins with the usual antics of Rooh Baba and his romance with Triptii Dimri. The story unfolds in a kingdom called Raktaghat. However, in a surprising twist, the franchise introduces two Manjulikas: Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit.

Here’s the trailer:

The narrator describes this as something unprecedented in history. With a chilling twist, Madhuri Dixit’s character is revealed as a centuries-old spirit who is unleashed to haunt the people of Raktaghat.

The trailer gave way enough to excite the audience. However, it will be intriguing to see how the two spirits, or Manjulikas, will compete against each other to establish their dominance.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, this is the third film in the horror-comedy franchise. Besides Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit, the film boasts a stellar supporting cast, featuring Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Ashwini Kalsekar, Rajesh Sharma, Sanjai Mishra, and others.

The movie is scheduled for a grand Diwali release on November 1. It will face a box office clash with Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.

