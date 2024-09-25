Mumbai: Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has locked in Diwali for the release of his much-anticipated movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. On Wednesday, Kartik took to Instagram to reveal a new poster, officially confirming the film’s Diwali release. In the caption, he teased fans, writing, “Darwaza Khulega… Iss Diwali #BhoolBhulaiyaa3”.

This sets up an exciting box office clash with Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, another major release from his popular cop universe. Adding to the excitement, Vidya Balan, who played the iconic Manjulika in the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa*, returns. The poster even nods to the first film, where Manjulika’s spirit was sealed inside a palace room.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues the beloved horror-comedy franchise, which began with Bollywood legend Akshay Kumar. The series is a Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam hit Manichitrathazhu, directed by Fazil, father of Malayalam superstar Fahadh Faasil. Kartik, who took over the lead role from Akshay in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, returns as Rooh Baba. While he starred alongside Kiara Advani in the second film, this time he will be seen opposite Animal actress Triptii Dimri.

In addition to Vidya Balan, the movie also features Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit. Earlier, Kartik shared a video on Instagram celebrating the wrap-up of filming. The clip showed director Anees Bazmee playfully scolding the crew before hugging Kartik as they celebrated the production’s completion with a cake-cutting ceremony.

Produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is all set to light up cinemas this Diwali.