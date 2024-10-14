Vidya Balan, known for her powerful performances, has always admired Madhuri Dixit. As a young girl, she was captivated by Madhuri’s iconic dance number “Ek Do Teen” from “Tezaab,” which sparked her dream of becoming an actress. Now, in a remarkable twist of fate, Vidya’s life has come full circle. She is set to share the screen with Madhuri Dixit, in the upcoming film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.”

In several interviews, Vidya has expressed her admiration for Madhuri, saying, “I watched Madhuri Dixit in Ek Do Teen aur mujhe pyaar hogaya.” Now, years later, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit will be seen together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, marking a full-circle moment for Vidya. From being inspired by Madhuri to sharing the screen with her, this collaboration is a dream come true and a treat for fans of both as they eagerly anticipate the clash between these two iconic actresses.

This surprising twist in the trailer, has left the fans a bit confused but even more excited. While the exact nature of Madhuri’s role remains shrouded in mystery, her presence has added an extra layer of intrigue to the storyline.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 promises to be a rollercoaster ride of comedy, suspense, and supernatural elements. With Vidya Balan reprising her role as the OG Manjulika and Madhuri Dixit joining the cast, the film is set to be a blockbuster. Fans can look forward to an epic showdown between Rooh Baba and Manjulika, with Madhuri’s character adding an unexpected twist to the tale.

As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 gears up for its release on 1st November, fans are eagerly anticipating the clash between these two iconic actresses.

