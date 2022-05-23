Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Film does exceptional business during weekend, Kartik Aaryan thanks fans for the housefull board

Mumbai: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu, had a successful first weekend at the box office. After registering a good opening of ₹14 crore on Friday, it went on to see immense growth during the weekend. With a fantastic response at the ticket counters on Sunday, the film went on to cross ₹56 crore in three days of its release.

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 infuses oxygen in the lungs of an ailing industry… A ₹ 55 cr+ *weekend* at a time when *most* #Hindi films are ending up below ₹ 20 cr *lifetime* is a MASSIVE ACHIEVEMENT… Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr, Sun 23.51 cr. Total: ₹ 55.96 cr. #India biz. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/LlIcwH0tUh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 23, 2022

Boxofficeindia.com reported, “The biggest surprise for the film is West Bengal as this circuit is not keen on comedies and Kartik Aaryan films have also done less here but this film is very strong maybe due to the horror factor and native characters and language used in the film.”

On Sunday, Kartik visited Gaiety cinemas in Mumbai to watch his film but found the show to be housefull. He shared his happiness on Instagram and said that he failed to get a ticket for himself.