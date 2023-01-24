Bholaa Teaser: Ajay Devgn seems to be unstoppable

Mumbai: Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa will premiere on March 30 this year. The superstar is busy promoting the film these days. The new teaser of the Kaithi remake, also starring Tabu, dropped today.

Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa teaser is filled with intense drama and top-notch action sequences. The well-shot and choreographed fight scenes look power-packed. Ajay’s beast avatar is definitely one of the major highlights of the teaser. Tabu is seen playing the role of a cop and even she is seen doing the action in between. The action scenes involve bikes, guns and bombs, making it a dhamakedaar tease. Even the dialogues and powerful one-liners leave a lasting impact.

There were reports that Abhishek Bachchan is also a part of Bholaa. A scene in the teaser features a man who is not visible but his voice seems to of Abhishek’s.

Bholaa is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi, starring Karthi in the lead. Produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Reliance Entertainment, T-Seies Film and Dream Warrior Pictures, the Hindi version will mark the cameo of Abhishek Bachchan and Amala Paul.

Bholaa is slated to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023.