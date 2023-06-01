Bhojpuri singer Nisha Upadhyay Suffers Bullet Injury During Celebratory Firing In Bihar’s Chapra

Bhojpuri singer Nisha Upadhyay sustained a gunshot injury in her leg during a celebratory firing at an event in Bihar’s Chapra on Thursday.

The incident occurred during a private event when she was performing on the stage in Sendhuar village under Janata Bazar police station in the district.

Nisha was taken to Max hospital in Patna and her condition is stable. Her family members also reached the hospital, the police said.

Nisha Upadhyay was invited by a person named Virendra Singh in Sendhuar village. During the event, some people started firing in the air and one of the bullets hit her leg. Following the incident chaos took place at the venue and those who were involved in celebratory firing fled from the spot.

Nasiruddin Khan, SHO of Janata Bazar police station said that the police reached the scene after receiving information about celebratory firing in the event and found that singer Nisha Upadhyay sustained a gunshot injury in her leg.

SHO Khan added that investigation is underway to identify the persons involved in the celebratory firing and a formal complaint is yet to the lodged in the incident.