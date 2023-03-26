Bhojpuri Actor Akanksha Dubey Dies by Suicide in Varanasi

Varanasi: Popular Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey was found dead at a hotel in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. As per media reports, the actor died by suicide at the age of 25.

According to reports, Dubey was filming in Varanasi for her upcoming project. After the shooting, the actor reportedly headed to the city’s Sarnath Hotel, where her body was found in her hotel room. While the local police are currently investigating the death, prima facie it is a case of suicide.

Hours before the actor reportedly took her life, she had shared a video of herself on Instagram. In the video, Akanksha was grooving to a Bhojpuri song while wearing a black top with blue jeans.

The shocking news of the actor’s death comes on the day of her music video ‘Ye Aara Kabhi Hara Nahi’s’ release. On 25 March, Akanksha also shared a post on social media to remind her fans about the song’s date and time of release.

For the unversed, Dubey made her acting debut with Meri Jung Mera Faisla. The actor has worked in several Bhojpuri films, including Mujhse Shadi Karogi (Bhojpuri), Veeron Ke Veer, Kasam Paida Karne Ki 2, and Fighter King.