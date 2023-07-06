Bhoi Servitor Injured During Puri Bahuda Yatra Dies At AIIMS-Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A Bhoi servitor of Puri Srimandir who was critically injured during Bahada Yatra, succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar today.

The deceased has been identified as Nakula Bhoi. He had suffered critical injuries on his face.

Six persons including Nakula were injured after the rope of Taladhwaja Chariot carrying Lord Balabhadra snapped near Market Chhak on the Grand Road in Puri during Bahuda Yatra of the Holy Trinity.

Following the mishap, all the injured were shifted to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. Nakula was shifted to AIIMS after condition deteriorated