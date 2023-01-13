Bhitarkanika Sees Rise In Crocodile Population

Kendrapara: The number of saltwater crocodiles in Bhitarkanika sanctuary and nearby water bodies has increased marginally this year. It was known from the census of the reptile conducted by the forest department.

Forest officials said the count in the inner sanctuaries has been completed. Nine more reptiles have been sighted this year in comparison to previous year, Rajnagar DFO Adhir Kumar Behera informed this.

The crocodile count started on January 4 in the interior area. Twenty-two teams of the forest department were engaged in the exercise.

Officials of Rajnagar Forest division have informed that there are 1793 crocodiles in the interior this year. Among them are 22 white crocodiles. Last year, there were 17,84 crocodiles in the interior, while this year, 9 crocodiles have increased.