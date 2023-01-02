Bhitarkanika National Park to remain shut from January 4-14 for crocodile census

Kendrapara: Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district will remain out of bounds for 11 days from January 4 to 14 for nature lovers for the annual headcount exercise of estuarine crocodiles.

The headcount of the crocodiles will be carried out by the forest department officials under the supervision of crocodile expert Dr. Sudhakar Kar.

Teams deployed for the census exercise will count the crocodiles in the creeks ‘nullahs’, within the park and its nearby areas. To ensure the smooth and human interference-free census operation, the national park will remain close during the period for the visitors.

As per the findings of the last year’s headcount of the reptiles, the number of crocodiles in the National Park remains 1,768.