There has been a slight increase in the number of migratory birds visiting Odisha’s Bhitarkanika National Park this winter.

According to the latest mid-winter census report, the number of visiting avian species has risen to 1,51,614 this year, up from 1,51,421 last year.

However, the number of species has decreased from 121 to 118. The most sighted species include the lesser whistling duck and the Northern Pintail. A significant number of migrant birds were also spotted at the gypsum pond areas near Paradip Port Township.

Hordes of rare and endangered avian species were spotted along the wetland spots, this time enumerators, reaffirming the national park as an ideal habitat for winter migratory birds. The largest number of species sighted this time are lesser whistling ducks (44,825), followed by Northern Pintail (18,776). A major highlight of this year’s census was the sighting of a large number of migrant birds at the gypsum pond areas on the outskirts of Paradip Port Township, said Assistant Conservator of Forest, Rajnagar Mangrove Forest Division, Manas Das.

Tweets of winged guests from overseas had livened up the picturesque marshy wetland spots of the national park. The winter migrant birds were found roaming around the water bodies and nullahs.

The winter migrant avian creatures from the northern hemisphere and cool places like Ladakh used to prefer the Bhitarkanika wetland for its unique ecosystem and cool and serene environment and find it conducive for their winter habitation.

Unbearable cool atmospheric conditions during winter months force these migrant species to temporarily leave their original habitat. The Chilka and Bhitarkanika wetland spots in the State are the favoured destination of winter migratory birds.