Bhitarkanika National Park Reopens For Visitors

Kendrapara: The Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district reopens for visitors today after being closed for three months for crocodile breeding season.

Rajnagar DFO Yagnadatt Pati said tourists can avail the facility of night stay at the cabins in Dangamala. They can visit the newly-setup Kanika Cafe at Dangamala and can also have an experience of the boat library.

Battery-operated boats have been prepared for visitors. Efforts have been made to ensure that the national park remains plastic-free. Pati urged people to follow Covid guidelines.

Bhitarkanika National Park was shut down from May 1 to July 31 to make way for crocodiles to lay eggs.