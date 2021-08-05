Bhitarkanika National Park Reopens For Tourists After 3 Months

Kendrapada: Bhitarkanika National Park here reopened for tourists after a gap of three months on Thursday.

The decision to reopen the National Park was taken after the state government declared COVID-19 unlock guidelines for August month.

With the park now open for day visit, adequate number of forest guards have been deployed to enforce the regulations and sanitisers placed at several places in the forest.

After thermal screening, the visitors will enter into the park. They can visit the park, following all the COVID guidelines, said sources.

The Bhitarkanika National Park was closed for tourists since May.

Inundated by rivers such as Brahmani, Dhamra, Pathsala, and Baitarani, the forests host the second-largest mangrove ecosystem in India after the Sunderbans in West Bengal.

The national park is home to the saltwater crocodile (Crocodylus porosus), thousands of which are born during the breeding and nesting seasons every year, and, since 2014 onwards, have registered a steady rise in the species’ population over the years. The national park houses an estimated 70 per cent of the country’s estuarine or saltwater crocodile population, conservation of which started in 1975.