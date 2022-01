Bhitarkanika National Park Out Of Bounds For Visitors For 10 Days

Kendrapara: The Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district has been closed for visitors for 10 days, starting today.

A decision regarding closure of the national park was taken to carry out crocodile census at the wildlife sanctuary.

Entry of foreign and local tourists into the campus will be prohibited during the period.

The national park will reopen for tourists from January 12, 2022.