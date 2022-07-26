Bhitarkanika National Park
Bhitarkanika National Park In Odisha To Reopen From August 1

By Pradeep Sahoo
Kendrapada: After a three-month monsoon break, Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district will reopen for tourists from August 1.

Like the previous year, the park had remained closed for tourists since May this year on account of the mating and nesting seasons of saltwater crocodiles.

Reportedly, all arrangements for reopening the wildlife sanctuary for tourists have been completed. Once it reopens, the tourists will be restricted to enter with polythene bags.

