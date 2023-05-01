Bhitarkanika National Park closed for 3 months for crocodile breeding

Kendrapara: Bhitarkanika National Park in Rajkanika area of Kendrapara district will remain closed for common visitors from today.

Authorities said the park will remain closed in view of the breeding season of crocodiles.

The Bhitarkanika National Park in Rajkanika area in Kendrapara district remains closed for three months from May 1 to July 31 each year as crocodiles of all breeds lay eggs during this period, said an official.

It is to be noted here that the world-famous Bhitarkanika National Park and crocodile sanctuary was closed for ten days for tourists from January 4, 2023. The park will was closed as the authorities conducted crocodile census.

The enumerators were assisted by trained forest staff and covered the Bhitarkanika river system besides creeks and inlets.

The day-and-night census was monitored by technical experts, deputed from Wildlife Headquarters. The total number of crocodiles in the park was 1742 in the last census, said a forest official.

Later on Jan 6, the annual census of birds was conducted in the backwaters of Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara. The bird census began at around 5:30 am in the morning and will continue till 1:30 pm in the noon.