Bhitarkanika National Park
UncategorizedState

Bhitarkanika National Park Bird Census Records 1.38 Lakh Migratory Birds 

By Pradeep Sahoo
0 10

Kendrapara: The Bhitarkanika National Park recorded around 1.38 lakh migratory birds which is more in comparison to the numbers of the last year, Rajnagar Forest and Wildlife Division DFO Jagyandatta Pati informed. 

Reportedly, 16 teams have been deployed in the annual census of migratory birds in five ranges of the national park. 

Worth mentioning, the annual census of migratory birds in Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara began on January 12. 

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and launched a probe. After pertinent efforts, the cops managed to recover the cash from the fraudsters and returned it to the victim. 

Pradeep Sahoo 10060 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

thirteen − one =

Breaking