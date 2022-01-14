Bhitarkanika National Park Bird Census Records 1.38 Lakh Migratory Birds 

Kendrapara: The Bhitarkanika National Park recorded around 1.38 lakh migratory birds which is more in comparison to the numbers of the last year, Rajnagar Forest and Wildlife Division DFO Jagyandatta Pati informed.

Reportedly, 16 teams have been deployed in the annual census of migratory birds in five ranges of the national park.

Worth mentioning, the annual census of migratory birds in Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara began on January 12.

