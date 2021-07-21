Bhimatangi Murder Case: Accused Jagannath Pradhan Discharged From Hosp, Interrogated

Bhubaneswar: Jagannath Pradhan, the prime accused in Priyanka Priyadarshini murder case that occurred on July 6 at Bhimatangi in Bhubaneswar, was today interrogated at the Airfield police station here after being discharged from hospital.

He will be produced before a local court today, sources said.

According to reports, Jagannath was admitted to the Capital Hospital here as he had sustained critical injuries on wrist while attempting suicide after allegedly murdering Priyanka Priyadarshini Sahoo at her residence in Bhimatangi area on July 5.

He was later shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for plastic surgery.

The crime is believed to be fallout of a past relationship.

Pradhan had planned to eliminate Priyanka and her minor son. However, the three-year-old had escaped the crime as he was not present on the spot on the fateful day.

Jagannath and Priyanka were in a relationship before the marriage of the young woman. After marriage of Priyanka, Jagannath had snapped all ties with her and left for Bengaluru for job. However, he had returned to home due to enforcement of lockdown last year.