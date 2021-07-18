Bhimatangi Murder Case: Accused Jagannath Pradhan Admitted To AIIMS

Bhubaneswar: Prime suspect in Priyanka Priyadarshini’s murder case, Jagannath Pradhan, was admitted to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

According to sources, Jagannath attempted suicide after allegedly killing Priyanka following which he sustained injuries. Though he was rescued, he was admitted to Capital hospital on July 5.

While the condition had improved, Jagannath had suffered a nerve injury in his hand and was sent to AIIMS for a plastic surgery facility.

Notably, Priyanka was found dead in her rented house at Bhimtangi Housing Board Colony Phase-I area and Jagannath was rescued in critical condition.