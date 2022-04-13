Bhima Koregaon Case: Bombay HC Rejects Permanent Bail Plea Of Varavara Rao

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday rejected the permanent bail plea filed by Telugu poet Varavara Rao, an accused in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence.

The court has also refused his plea seeking modification of his bail condition to stay in Telangana during the period of his temporary medical bail.

The court, however, extended the interim bail granted to Rao by three months so that the octogenarian can undergo cataract surgery.

“The present petition seeking permanent bail is dismissed. Plea seeking modification of bail to go to Telangana is dismissed,” the Court said.

In 1985, Rao was accused of supplying bombs to ensure the success of a strike called by “radical” students. The courts acquitted him.