Bhima Bhoi Chair To Come Up At Central University Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A Bhima Bhoi Chair will be set up at the Central University of Odisha (CUO) in Koraput, Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced today.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) will approve it soon.

While inaugurating Santha Kabi Bhima Bhoi mandap and library at Kalarahanga in Bhubaneswar, Pradhan said Mahima Gosain’s thought and Bhima Bhoi’s literary creations have been reflected in Narendra Modi-led BJP government’s plans and programmes for poor and downtrodden people.

“To make Mahima Gosain’s thoughts and philosophy more relevant for today’s society, the Centre has opened Bhima Bhoi chairs at different universities across the country. After establishment of Santha Kabi Bhima Bhoi chairs at two Central universities – University of Delhi and Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya, Bilaspur in April last year, these Chairs have started research works,” said Pradhan as reported TOI.

He said the UGC will approve the Chair at CUO, Koraput next month to encourage higher studies and research on the humanitarian philosophy of the great saint and Mahima Dharma. Santha Kabi Bhima Bhoi, a proponent of Mahima Dharma, played a vital role in rekindling the cultural and literary consciousness in Odisha, he added.