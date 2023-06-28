Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad Shot At, Injured

Lucknow: Bhim Army leader and Aazad Samaj Party – Kanshi Ram chief, Chandra Shekhar Aazad suffered critical injuries after being shot at by unidentified assailants Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur on Wednesday.

He was present in Deoband for an event when he was shot at.

Aazad was taken to a hospital in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh after his convoy was attacked by a few armed men and a bullet brushed past him, ANI reported.

“The convoy of Chandrashekhar Azad was fired at by a few car-borne armed men. A bullet brushed past him. He is alright and has been taken to CHC for medical treatment. Police is investigating the matter,” SSP Dr Vipin Tada told news agency ANI.

The Bhim Army chief was traveling in a Toyota Fortuner at the time of the attack. The vehicle bore bullet marks on both the seat and the door. The attackers approached the car from behind and fired multiple rounds, with at least four gunshots being heard during the attack