Bhawanipatna Municipality engineer in Vigilance net

Kalahandi: A team of Odisha Vigilance on Wednesday conducted simultaneous searches on the residence and properties linked to Samir Kumar Thakur, the Assistant Executive Engineer of Bhawanipatna Municipality in Kalahandi district, on the charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Five DSPs, six inspectors and other staff of the vigilance department carried out the raids at four places.

The locations where raids have been conducted are:

1) Three storied building at Mahavirpada, Bhawanipatna

2) Double-storied building at Irrigation Colony, Bhawanipatna.

3) Residential house of relative of Sri Thakur, located at Marwaripada, Bhawanipatna.

4) Office Chamber of Sri Thakur inside Bhawanipatna Municipality.