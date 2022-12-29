Bhawanipatna Municipality Deputy Executive Engineer Arrested Over DA Charges

Bhubaneswar: Vigilance sleuths on Thursday arrested Samir Kumar Thakur, Deputy Executive Engineer, Bhawanipatna Municipality, for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets, which is around 218 per cent of his known sources of income.

Reportedly, Samir has been remanded to jail custody till 9th of January.

As per reports, Koraput Vigilance P.S. Case No.41 dated 28.12.2022 has been registered against Samir Kumar Thakur and his spouse U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b)/12 PC Act, 1988 as amended by PC (Amendment) Act, 2018.

During house searches, the following movable and immovable assets were unearthed in the name of Samir and his family members;

1) One triple storeyed building constructed over a plinth area of about

7033 Sqft. at Mahavirpada, Bhawanipatna worth approx Rs.1 Crore.

2) One double storeyed building constructed over a plinth area of about

2500 Sqft. at Irrigation Colony, Bhawanipatna worth approx Rs.60

Lakhs.

3) 3 plots in and around Bhawanipatna.

4) Cash Rs.49,163/-.

5) Bank, Postal & Insurance deposits and Investment in Mutual Funds

worth over Rs.52.56 Lakhs.

6) 1 four wheeler (Hyundai i-20) worth over Rs.8.57 Lakhs.

7) Gold jewellery approx 250 Gms. and silver ornaments 930 Gms worth

over Rs.8.71 Lakhs.

8) Household articles worth over Rs.11.73 Lakhs.

After thorough search, inventory and further enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of Thakur were calculated and he was found in possession of disproportionate assets which is 218% higher than his known sources of income.