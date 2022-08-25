Bhavin Bhanushali, Malti Chahar’s ‘Ishq Pashmina’ Teaser Out!

New Delhi: The teaser of the upcoming film ‘Ishq Pashmina’ has been released on Thursday. The film stars the heartthrob young influencer and actor Bhavin Bhanushali and the fresh new talent actress Malti Chahar, sister of cricketer Deepak Chahar. Malti Chahar will be making her leading Bollywood debut with ‘Ishq Pashmina.’

Talking about the film, ‘Ishq Pashmina’ will depict a soulful, poetic, and unusual love story which is bound to touch the hearts of the audience. The film is directed by Arvind Pandey who is making a debut in direction with ‘Ishq Pashmina.’

Besides Bhavin and Malti, the film includes a stellar cast such as the veteran actress Zarina Wahab, Brijendra Kala, Kainat Arora, Gaurika Mishra, Vijay Mishra, Sunil Yash Chaurasiya and Vikram.

On the work front, Bhavin Bhanushali is best known for his roles in movies and TV shows like “De De Pyaar De,” “Vellapanti” and “A.I. SHA: My Virtual Girlfriend.” He has also sung songs and featured in music videos as well.