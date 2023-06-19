Bhavani Devi Wins India’s First Ever Medal In Asian Fencing Championships

India’s top fencer Bhavani Devi won a bronze medal in the women’s sabre event at the Asian Fencing Championships 2023 in Wuxi, China today.

Bhavani had earlier stunned reigning world champion Misaki Emura of Japan 15-10 in the quarterfinals to script history. Bhavani lost to Uzbekistan’s Zaynab Dayibekova in a hard-fought semi final 14-15, but ensured India its maiden medal in the prestigious event.

This is India’s first-ever medal at the Senior Asian fencing championship.

Bhavani Devi is pursuing her PHD in Management at KIIT University, she thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta for his constant support in her entire journey and currently she is provided all support for practice in Italy.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS and Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated Bhavani on creating history and winning India’s First Ever Medal at the Senior Asian Fencing Championship. He wished her success in the upcoming Asian & Olympic.