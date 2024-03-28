Bhartruhari Mahatab, Sidhant Mohapatra, Damayanti Beshra Join BJP

New Delhi: Former Biju Janta Dal leader & Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, former Berhampur MP and actor Siddhant Mahapatra, and Padma Shri awardee Dr Damyanti Beshra joined the Bharatiya Janata Party at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi, on Thursday.

During the event, Senior Leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP National Vice President Baijayant Panda, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, , Odisha State In-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar, Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal and BJP Media Co-Head Dr. Sanjay Mayukh were present.

BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde welcomed Bhartruhari Mahtab, Smt Damyanti Beshra, and Siddhant Mahapatra into the party. Tawde highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is witnessed to be working towards the welfare of villages, the poor, youth, farmers, Dalits, marginalized, and oppressed. Tawde emphasized the aspirations of the people of Odisha for positive changes that the BJP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, aims to bring about for the welfare of the public.

BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab asserted that Nationalism, Unity, and Development can be achieved through the Bharatiya Janata Party. Mahtab further emphasized that the ‘Shakti’ of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ‘trust’ of Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, and the ‘inspiration’ from Jagat Prakash Nadda will propel the nation forward.

Former BJD MP Siddhant Mahapatra expressed that during his visit to Gujarat in 2009, he found inspiration in the demeanor of Narendra Modi ji , who was then serving as the Chief Minister of the state. Mahapatra highlighted the nationwide transformation under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji and BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda ji. Mahapatra conveyed his commitment to bringing about a similar successful transformation for Odisha and its residents under Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Padma Shri Awardee and Santhali Author Dr. Damyanti Beshra expressed her gratitude towards Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and noted his longstanding commitment to public service. Dr Beshra shared that she was inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and the vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ to join the BJP and contribute to public welfare. Dr Beshra added that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, she will be dedicated to working for the empowerment of women.