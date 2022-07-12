Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa Finally Reveal Their Son Laksh’s Face: Check Pics

New Delhi: Comedienne Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have finally revealed their son Laksh’s face for the first time through their vlog.

The couple has now shared a few photos taken when their son was born. Sharing the pictures, they captioned the post, “Miliye humare bete LAKSH se ❤️🧿🤗 Ganpati bappa moriya 🙏🏽.”

In the pictures, the family can be seen dressed in white and Laksh is sleeping in his mother’s arms. In another photo, Bharti and Haarsh plant a kiss on him while one has them looking lovingly at him.