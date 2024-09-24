Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has assigned a Personal Security Officer (PSO) to the army major and his fiancée following their alleged assault by police personnel at Bharatpur police station on the night of September 14.

The PSO is tasked with providing foolproof security to the army officer and his partner at all times.

Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh said, “Commissionerate Police will provide 24-hour security to the army major and his fiance. “Feeling unsafe after the incident, the army major and his fiance sought police protection and considering their need, the Commissionerate Police provided security. Security was provided to the victim and the Major from 21st Sept. But they said that they would take protection if required.”

The Commissionerate Police has provided PSO to the victim after she told the media yesterday that her life was in danger.

DCP Singh said that a female PSO had been provided to the victim, while the Army Major did not agree to deploy a PSO for his security.

The army officer and his fiancee were allegedly subjected to police brutality at Bharatpur police station after they reported a road rage incident on the intervening night of 14th and 15th September 2024. The Odisha Government has ordered a judicial probe into the case.