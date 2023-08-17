BharatPe Swipe Android machine for merchants launched

New Delhi: BharatPe, India’s leading name in fintech industry, today announced the launch of its new Android Point of Sale (POS) terminal. Known as BharatPe Swipe Android, the device offers multiple modes for digital payment acceptance, including debit/credit cards, UPI, mobile wallets and QR code. The company, which had launched Linux based POS devices in the year 2020, already has a network of over 2 lakh POS machines across 400+ cities in the country, and is one of the top 3 fintech players in the POS category. BharatPewill give its merchants an option to upgrade from the Linux based POS to the new Android POS device. Additionally, it plans to double its POS network countover the next 12 months, with the launch of BharatPe Swipe Android.

Powered by Android 10 operating system, the new device has a 5.5” HD touch screen and a long-lasting battery, supports fast charging, and is compatible with 4G and Wi-Fi for better connectivity. Supported by the BharatPe merchant app, the POS solution offers a simple and intuitive interface with the convenience of instant settlements and single point reconciliation for transactions across BharatPe QR and BharatPe Swipe. With BharatPeSwipe Android, merchants can also accept QR payments via dynamic QR generated on the machine, as well as generate physical receipts for the QR payments done. The comprehensive merchant dashboard enables efficient management of transactions and settlements with a customizable view as per the requirement of the merchant. Also, accepting payments through the POS machine enables the company to assess the merchant’s creditworthiness and facilitate business loans through its NBFC partners.

Commenting on the launch, Nalin Negi, CFO & interim CEO, BharatPe, said, “Through its robust fintech ecosystem for offline merchants, BharatPe has brought millions of small businesses and retailers under the fold of the digital economy. The latest addition to our product suite, BharatPeSwipe Android, is a powerful yet simple-to-use device that will further enable our merchants to offer their customers a seamless and secure payment experience. It aims to cater to a wide range of merchants across segments including the small merchants, from a neighborhood kirana store to a fine dine restaurant or a supermarket chain. We are confident that with this new POS we will be able to offer a superlative experience to our merchant partners and in turn, help them further grow their business.”

Added Sandeep Indurkar, Chief Business Officer- Banking and Alliances, BharatPe,“The infrastructure for various payment acceptance offerings including point of sales (PoS) has been growing not only in metros and tier 1 cities, but also in tier 2 and 3 cities. We are bullish about our growth in the POS category with the launch of BharatPe Swipe Android devices. In the coming months, we will be launching a pathbreaking POS device alongwith offerings like pay later EMIs,Digital Receipts and sound notifications that will scale up payment acceptance for millions of offline merchants and kirana store owners.This will further enable our merchants to deliver customer delight and in turn, strengthen their businesses. We stay committed to empower our 10 million+ merchant community and be an important part of their growth story.”

In the next phase of scale-up for its POS business, BharatPe plans to launch integrated inventory, billing and payment solutions that are customized for specific industry segments like restaurants and retail stores.