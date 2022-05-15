Bharatiya Kisan Union Splits With Formation Of BKU (Non-Political)

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) split into two factions with the formation of one group called the BKU (Non-Political).

This comes on the death anniversary of the ex-president of the organisation, Mahendra Singh Tikait.

Rajesh Singh Chauhan has been elected the president of the new group.

The breakaway farmer leaders’ main problem with the leadership of the BKU was that it had allegedly become too political.

On the formation of BKU (non-political) in Lucknow, Chauhan levelled allegations against BKU leaders Naresh Tikait and Rakesh Tikait of using the organization for their political interests.

The BKU (non-political) leader said ideological differences are the reason for the split in the party.