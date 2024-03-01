BHARAT TEX 2024 – India’s Largest Textiles Mega Event Concludes

New Delhi: Inspired by the 5F Vision of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, the largest global textile event in India, Bharat Tex 2024 with a unified Farm to Fashion focus concluded on 29th February 2024 in New Delhi.

The 4-day event which was inaugurated on 26th February 2024 by Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam witnessed an overwhelming response not just from Indian, but also global players including top brands and retailers.

The mega event was organised by a consortium of 11 Textile Export Promotion Councils and supported by the Ministry of Textiles. Built on the twin pillars of trade and investment and with an overarching focus on sustainability, the 4-day event attracted policymakers and global CEOs, 3,500 Exhibitors, 3,000 Buyers from 111 Countries and over one lakh trade visitors.

An exhibition spread across nearly 2 million sq ft of area and encompassing the entire textile value chain, including an artistically curated story of textiles- Vastra Katha were the highlights of the event. The event was hosted simultaneously at two state-of-the-art venues- Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi with both venues fully subscribed.

All major textile organizations and brands from around the world were represented in the event including top-level participants from companies including Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Vero Moda, Jack n Jones, Toray, H&M, Target, Kohl’s, K-Mart, IKEA, YKK, Lenzing, Anko, CIEL Group, Busana Group, Brandix Apparels, Teijin Ltd among others.

All Indian leading players including Reliance, Aditya Birla, Welspun, Trident, Vardhman, Nahar, Indocount, and Raymond SRF Industries among various other players were represented at the highest levels.

Multilateral Organizations and Global Think Tanks including UNEP, IRENA, Laudes Foundation, GIZ, IDH, Cotton Connect, WGSN, Fashion for Good, Better Cotton Initiative, Responsible Sourcing Network, ITMF, International Apparel Federation, BGMEA, BKMEA, Cotton Egypt Association among others were part of the event. In addition, various Indian and global industry bodies and associations including CMAI, CITI, SIMA, SGCCI, TEA, GEMA, YESS, ITMF, ITME, ATMA, and NIFT, among others overwhelmingly supported the event.

Leading textile states including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka were enthusiastic participants with dedicated pavilions and government representations.