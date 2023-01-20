Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Spotted In Jacket For The First Time

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been on Bharat Jodo Yatra wearing just a t-shirt but today for the first time he was seen in a jacket.

Gandhi was spotted wearing a black raincoat over a white T-shirt.

The march, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, entered Jammu and Kashmir from Punjab on Thursday evening and is scheduled to end in Srinagar on January 30.

Several Congress leaders, including the party’s Jammu and Kashmir unit president Vikar Rasool Wani and his predecessor G A Mir, accompanied Gandhi during the final leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The march entered Jammu and Kashmir through Lakhanpur on Thursday and halted there for the night following the flag handover ceremony which was attended by a galaxy of prominent leaders including National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.