Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi enters its Kerala leg

Kerala: The Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its 19-day long Kerala leg on Sunday, led by party leader Rahul Gandhi. Rahul kicked off day 5 of the yatra from Kerala’s Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Later in the day, the yatra will halt at Dr GR Public School at Neyyattinkara, Kerala before it resumes again.

After entering Kerala from Parassala close to the Tamil Nadu border, Rahul will travel 450 km to Nilambur in Malappuram over a 19-day period.

Rahul Gandhi commenced the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari on September 7. The yatra will conclude in Kashmir. It will cover a distance of 3,500 km and cross 12 states, taking roughly 150 days to complete.