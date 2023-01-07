Bharat Jodo Yatra Is Not To Project Rahul Gandhi As PM Candidate: Jairam Ramesh

Karnal: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ was not an exercise to project Rahul Gandhi as a prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 general elections.

“This Bharat Jodo Yatra is not to project Rahul Gandhi as a prime ministerial candidate. It is an ideological yatra of which the main face is Rahul Gandhi. It is not one individual’s yatra,” Ramesh, the Congress general secretary in-charge communications, said in response to a question here.

He asserted that the ‘Kanyakumari to Kashmir’ foot march, which is currently passing through Karnal in Haryana, is not an election yatra.