Bharat Gaurav Train To Begin Journey On Aug 22 To Mark 76th Year Of Independence

New Delhi: The railways will operate a Bharat Gaurav tourist train covering destinations associated with India’s freedom struggle to mark the 76th year of independence.

The ”Azadi Ki Amrit Yatra” will begin from Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station on August 22 and cover Ahmedabad, Kevadia and Surat in Gujarat, Pune, Shirdi and Nasik in Maharashtra, and Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, the railways said in a statement.

Spanning over eight nights and nine days, the tour’s first stop will be in Ahmedabad, where Mahatma Gandhi lived and was a major epicentre of the freedom movement. Tourists will visit Sabarmati Ashram, Dandi Kutir and Akshardham temple. After a night halt, the train will depart for Ekta Nagar Railway Station, connecting to the town of Kevadia, the home to Sardar Sarovar Dam reservoir on the Narmada river and the Statue of Unity. After an overnight journey on the train, the tourists would be arriving at the second largest city of Gujarat, Surat, the railways said in the statement. The sightseeing of the city would comprise Sardar Patel Museum at Bardoli and the National Salt Satyagrah Memorial at Dandi Beach.

The next city to follow is Pune, home to freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak, where passengers will be able to get a glimpse of the Aga Khan Palace where Mahatma Gandhi along with Kasturba Gandhi were held captive during the Quit India Movement, the Yerwada Jail, where eminent revolutionaries such as Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel were imprisoned, and Kesari Wada, the office of Tilak from where he published his revolutionary newspaper ”The Kesari” in Marathi and English.

After an overnight halt in Pune, the next day the tourists would be visiting the Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga – the ancient shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva and one of the twelve jyotirlingas situated all over India.

On day seven, the train after an overnight journey would be reaching Shirdi, the town associated with Sai Baba known for his teachings of love and charity. On completion of the visit, the tourists would be visiting the temple Shani Shingnapur for offering their prayers to the presiding deity Lord Shani and overnight stay at Shirdi.

The day after the tourists would be proceeding for a visit of Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga. Later the tourists would be dropped back to the railway station for onward journey to Jhansi, the last destination before the termination of the tour. The eponymous Jhansi Fort located at the heart of the city was of the most important centres of resistance to the British rule during the revolt of 1857. Guests will be travelling roughly 3,600 km in this entire tour by train.

The modern Deluxe AC tourist train has a host of amazing features including two fine dining restaurants, a contemporary kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, foot massager and a mini library. The fully air-conditioned train provides three types of accommodation viz. AC I, AC II and AC III. The train has enhanced security features like CCTV cameras, electronic safes and dedicated security guards appointed for each coach.