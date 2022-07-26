Bharat Gaurav Train Halts At Jajpur Keonjhar Road Station

Bhubaneswar: A theme-based Tourist Circuit Bharat Gaurav Train “Divya Kasi – Aadi Amavasya Yatra” left from Coimbatore on 23rd July, 2022 halted at Jajpur Keonjhar Road Station, today, on its journey carrying people from Tamilnadu to connect with different Shakti Peeths in the country.

The train towards Kashi will cover several religious destinations of the country where pilgrims/tourists will visit Pithampura, Puri, Konark, Jajpur, Kasi, Gaya, Prayagraj, and Vijayawada.

Among Shakti Peeths in Odisha, tourists will visit Bimala Temple at Puri and Biraja Temple in Jajpur apart from tourist destinations at Konark.

The concept of the Bharat Gaurav Train is to showcase India’s rich Cultural Heritage and magnificent historical places to the people of India & World. This is a Travel Times initiative in partnership with Indian Railways under Bharat Gaurav Train Policy.