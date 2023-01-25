Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train “Shri Jagannath Yatra” Flagged Off From Delhi

New Delhi: Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train started on its very special tour Shri Jagannath Yatra with 528 tourists, covering some of the very prominent pilgrimage and heritage destinations of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

The train embarked on its journey on the 8 days tour wherein the one among the Char Dhams of India ie Jagannath temple of Puri will be visited by the tourists. The visit of Varanasi, Baidyanath Dham, Konark and Gaya are added attractions of the tour.

The 8 day Bharat Gaurav Tourist train tour has its first stop at Varanasi, the ancient holy city, where tourists will visit Kashi Vishwanath temple & Corridor along with the Ganga ghat. After Varanasi, the train will move to Jashidih Railway station in Jharkhand and tourists will proceed to visit Baidyanath dham Jyotirling temple. Further train will depart from Jashidih to Puri where stay for two nights has been arranged for them in the hotels. While at Puri, tourists will visit Jagannath temple, Golden Puri beach, Sun temple at Konark and temples of Bhubaneshwar. After Puri, Gaya will be the last destination where the visit of Vishnupad temple will be covered in the tour. Train will return back to Delhi on 1st Feb 2023.

Coupled with a modern state of the art AC rake, the tourist train has options to board/de-board the train at Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur and Lucknow stations in the tour.

Freshly cooked vegetarian meals will be served on board to the guests from the well equipped modern pantry car. The train has also been fitted with infotainment system for the entertainment of the passengers as well as for public announcements. Clean toilets to enhanced security features of CCTV Cameras and Security Guards for each coach have also been provided.

Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train launch is in line with the Government of India initiative “Dekho Apna Desh” to promote domestic tourism. At a price range starting from Rs. 17,655/- per person, the tourist train will be an all inclusive tour package covering train journey in 3rd AC, Night stay at hotels, All meals (VEG ONLY), all transfer & sight-seeing in buses, Travel Insurance and services of guide etc. All necessary health precautionary measures are being taken care of.

Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train “Shri Jagannath Yatra” was flagged off today from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on its auspicious tour by Sh. Dharmendra Pradhan Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, along with Sh. Ashwini Vaishnaw Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, and Sh. G Kishan Reddy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region. Chairman and CEO, Railway Board, Sh. Anil Kuma Lahoti, Secretary Tourism Sh. Mr. Arvind Singh, senior officers of various ministries and IRCTC were among those present on the occasion. IRCTC Ltd, a public sector undertaking under Ministry of Railways, is running the train.