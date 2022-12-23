Bharat Biotech Gets Govt Nod, Intranasal Covid Vaccine To Be Introduced On Co-WIN Today

New Delhi: Bharat Biotech’s intranasal Covid vaccine has been approved by the Union Health Ministry for inclusion in the vaccination programme as a booster dose for those above 18 years of age, official sources said on Thursday.

The needle-free vaccine will be available at private centres. It will be introduced on the Co-WIN platform on Friday evening, they said.

The nasal vaccine — BBV154 — received approval of the Drugs Controller General of India in November for restricted use in an emergency situation for those above 18 as a heterologous booster dose.

The approval for the vaccine comes amid a spurt in Covid cases in China and some other countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday cautioned people against complacency and urged them to wear masks in crowded places, while also directing officials to strengthen surveillance measures, especially at international airports.