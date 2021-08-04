Bharat Biotech Chairman Meets Odisha Science & Tech Secy

Bhubaneswar: Krishna Ella, Chairman of Bharat Biotech International Limited held a meeting with the State Science & Technology Department Secretary Manoj Mishra at Lok Seva Bhawan this evening and discussed the ongoing work of a Vaccine manufacturing plant at Andharua.

The State government has already begun the construction work of a vaccine production unit at Andharua on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar and a target has been set to commence production of Covaxin by June 2022.

The Vaccine Production Unit will produce around ten types of advanced vaccines including the vaccine for Coronavirus and Malaria.