Bharat Biotech announces price of nasal vaccine

Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech’s nasal vaccine will cost Rs 800 plus taxes at private hospitals and slots can now be booked on the CoWin’s portal, the pharmaceutical major has announced.

The nasal vaccine, iNCOVACC, will be rolled out in the fourth week of January. Governments can buy the nasal vaccine for Rs 325.

iNCOVACC will work as a booster dose. It is now available for everyone through private vaccination centres. Anyone who has been administered both doses of covid vaccine will be eligible for the nasal vaccine dose.

However, like Covishield and Covaxin vaccines, one needs to book an appointment to get the vaccine. The appointments can be booked online via CoWIN website and app from December 23, 2022.