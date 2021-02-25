Bharat Bandh tomorrow: Odisha Govt asks Collectors to maintain law & order

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has asked all District Collectors to take preventive measures to maintain law and order in view of Bharat Bandh tomorrow.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called the Bharat Bandh demanding simplification of GST and some other issues.

Special Secretary to Government Dr Santosh Bala has directed the district administrations to ensure that no unpleasant situation emerges due to the trade bandh.

The officials have been directed to maintain peace as the activists might create a problem for traffic, financial institution as well as educational setups during the bandh.