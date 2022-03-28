Bharat Bandh: Ravenshaw University Postpones Exams

Cuttack: Normal life in several parts of Odisha including the Twin Cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar was affected with the commencement of two-day nationwide strike starting Monday. The Unified forum of central trade unions is observing two-day long Bharat Bandh protesting several govt policies.

In view of two-day Bharat Bandh called by various trade unions, all examinations at the Ravenshaw University scheduled to be held today have been postponed.

The rescheduled date will be notified later on, informed the Ravenshaw University authorities today.

Earlier, the Utkal University and Rama Devi Women’s University had announced to postpone their examinations scheduled on March 28 and 29 in the wake of two-day nationwide strike.