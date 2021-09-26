Bharat Bandh: OSRTC Buses To Stay-Off Road Till 3 PM

Bhubaneswar: In the wake of Bharat Bandh on Monday, buses of Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) will not ply till 3 pm in the entire state, informed State Road Transport Corporation on Sunday.

“Keeping in view the Bharat Bandh, #OSRTC buses will not ply on 27/9/21 from 6.00 AM to 3.00 PM,” OSRTC Twitted.

Keeping in view the Bharat Bandh , #OSRTC buses will not ply on 27/9/21 from 6.00 AM to 3.00 PM@CTOdisha @STAOdisha pic.twitter.com/AFe0cw8kGL — ଓଡ଼ିଶା ରାଜ୍ୟ ସଡ଼କ ପରିବହନ ନିଗମ | OSRTC (@OSRTC_Odisha) September 26, 2021

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella union of the farmers who are protesting against these three laws for around 10 months, has called for a 10-hour Bharat Bandh tomorrow.

The bandh will be held from 6 AM to 4 PM during which all government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries, and commercial establishments as well as public events and functions will be closed throughout the country. However, emergency services including ambulances and fire services will be exempted.

The bandh will be enforced in a voluntary and peaceful manner, the SKM has assured.

SKM has appealed to all organisations of workers, traders, transporters, businessmen, students, youth and women, and all social movements to extend solidarity with the farmers that day.