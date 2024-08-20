Bharat Bandh: Odisha Govt Asks Staff To Reach Office By 9.30 AM

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has instructed all staff to arrive at their offices by 9:30 AM due to the anticipated Bharat Bandh on Wednesday.

Joint Secretary (Home) Soumendra Patra has communicated this directive to all additional chief secretaries, secretaries, and commissioners.

Employees of all departments housed within Lok Seva Bhawan, Kharavela Bhawan, Rajiv Bhawan, and the Heads of Department Building are to report by 9:30 AM to ensure smooth entry.

As a precaution, Lok Seva Bhawan’s front gates will close at 10:15 AM, with all access controlled via the rear gate. However, the link between the Red Building and the main Lok Seva Bhawan will stay open, as noted in the letter.

There will be a stricter security check of identity cards and passes for employees and visitors. Vehicles with a Car Pass must have proper authorization for entry.

Staff are instructed to report any incidents to the Home Department.

Visitor entry will be limited on that day. Only those with urgent and confirmed appointments will receive entry passes, based on the concerned department’s recommendation and approval by the Special Secretary, Home Department. Visitors are to be advised to depart promptly post-meeting.

Notably, the Bhim Army, National Confederation of Dalit Organisation, Odisha Adivasi Kalyan Mahasangha, Adivasi Ekta Parishad, SC, ST Minorities, OBC Joint Action Committee, and other Dalit groups have declared a 12-hour Bharat Bandh on Wednesday (21st August 2024), from 6 AM to 6 PM, protesting the Supreme Court’s decision on SC/ST reservations.